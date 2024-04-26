The Future of KVM at Black Box Has Arrived, and It’s IP

Join John Hickey, senior director of R&D and KVM at Black Box, for a fascinating discussion of the latest trends in keyboard, video, mouse (KVM) technology.

Learn why IP-based KVM tech is replacing legacy matrix devices. Find out the three key benefits IP brings to KVM in media applications and how the technology will continue evolving along an IP trajectory to bring even more IP sources into the personal space of users and enable operators to optimize their own workspaces.

Interviewed at the 2024 NAB Show, Hickey also talks about the company’s latest product introductions, including Emerald DESKVUE, a new concept in KVM over IP that enables users to create personalized workspaces where they can view and interact with up to a total of 16 systems, including those that are physical, virtual, and cloud-based as well as a combination of the three.

Hickey also talks about AV WALL, the latest DESKVUE feature set upgrade that adds video wall capabilities and integrates various IP video sources, including AVC/H.264 and HEVC/H.265.

Recorded at the company’s NAB Show booth, the video also gives viewers a good look at the latest Black Box innovations.

(Image credit: Black Box)

Black Box

