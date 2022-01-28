NBCUniversal Local Names Angie Grande Director of Streaming News

NEW YORK—Angie Grande has been named NBCUniversal Local’s director of streaming news channels, where she is responsible for the launch of additional streaming news channels from NBC/Telemundo-owned stations that are expected to bow later this year.

News of the appointment comes on the heels of NBCUniversal Local’s launch of new and upcoming 24/7 NBC local news streaming channels on Peacock.

Based in Miramar, Fla., Grande and a team of journalists are working from the same news facility that’s home to WTVJ and WSCV. She will report to Meredith McGinn, executive vice president of Original Production & Diginets, for NBCUniversal Local, the company said.

Grande has nearly 20 years of experience as a journalist. Before accepting the new position, she was executive producer of NBC News’ “Stay Tuned” Snapchat program. She grew the show from its infancy in 2018 to 11 million subscribers before leaving in 2021 and helped to evolve the brand to produce content for Gen-Z-ers on other social media platforms and NBC News properties, it said.

Last week, four NBC local news channels, including NBC Chicago News, NBC Philadelphia News, NBC Boston News and NBC South Florida News, launched on Peacock. They are available for free around the country. NBC plans to launch New York and Los Angeles channels on Peacock in the coming months, it said.

Telemundo will launch its own local news streaming channels later this year in New York, Los Angeles and Miami.