Miranda Technologies' Softel Swift Create V8 to make European debut at IBC2013

Making its European debut at IBC2013 will be Miranda Technologies' Softel Swift Create V8 caption and subtitle creation workstation.

Swift Create V8 is a rebuild of the workstation that now includes more than 20 new functions designed to deliver substantial productivity gains by vastly simplifying the processes required to create, repurpose and manage subtitle files for multiplatform use.

With Swift Create V8, captions and subtitles for content delivered to devices such as smartphones and tablets can match the quality of their traditional broadcast equivalents. The new software is particularly adept at dealing with the minor captioning changes required to accompany video content delivered to a variety of platforms.

Its "Swift Smart File Handling Engine" supports a huge range of captioning and subtitling file formats and includes extended support for ingesting and captioning unconverted video. This "caption without conversion" capability means that users no longer have to create low-resolution proxy files to insert and process the required text. Additional features include a "Smart Text" import tool that saves review and editing time by using natural language processing to retain original sentence structures, as well as a user-definable "Profanity Guard" tool that identifies and provides automatic substitutes for questionable terms.

