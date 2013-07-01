OTTilus to feature Content Factory updates at IBC2013

At IBC2013, OTTilus, a Pilat Media subsidiary will highlight several new enhancements to its video platform, including additions to its Content Factory.

The Content Factory solution offers improved content uploading for greater efficiency, increased automation and availability.

OTTilus has enhanced the product with the addition of automatic failback to alternative encoding methods if the primary fails; automated thumbnail and image generation during content upload; and a new user interface that provides pertinent data, such as available disk storage and predicated duration for transcode.

Other enhancements include secure delivery for displaying premium content on Android phones and tablets with the addition of comprehensive digital rights management for Android devices and new monetization options.



