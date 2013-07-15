Dejero releases Version 2.9 of Dejero LIVE+ Platform

Dejero has released Version 2.9 of the Dejero LIVE+ Platform. The update includes the platform's newly launched remote control capabilities, significant enhancements to audio quality, and improvements to performance and transmission reliability.

Availalbe as a free upgrade to customers with a current Dejero Support contract, the remote control feature gives broadcast operators an easy means of controlling Dejero's LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter and LIVE+ VSET mobile ENG systems from any studio or remote location using any HTML5-enabled Web browser, including those running on mobile devices. Via the 20/20 Transmitter graphical interface, the remote control capability enables joint field/studio operation and provides the ability to control multiple transmitters at once. The system also enables confidence monitoring through a low-frame-rate video preview feature.

In addition, Version 2.9 features an updated codec that is able to produce much better audio quality at similar bit rates than previous versions. Plus, Dejero transmitters now apply the company's adaptive bit-rate encoding — a technology that was previously applied only to video — to the audio transmission.

Furthermore, Dejero improved its LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter, a rugged and portable mobile ENG solution, and LIVE+ VSET, a vehicle-mount version of the 20/20 Transmitter. Both systems now feature system and video stability improvement for increased quality output, especially in low bandwidth situations, and a new user interface that indicates when the systems are under remote control.

Version 2.9 of the Dejero LIVE+ Portal intelligent online management system now includes general performance improvements and the addition of remote control management. Also, the LIVE+ Broadcast Server now features the ability to customize the slate to accommodate custom images and MP4 video.

For more information, visit Dejero at IBC stand 11.C21.