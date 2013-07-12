Autocue to introduce DSLR prompter at IBC
At IBC, Autocue will introduce a prompter designed specifically for a DSLR. The prompter mounts in front of the DSLR, directly to a standard set of 15mm DSLR rails. This makes the prompter extremely lightweight. As a result, DSLR users can mount a range of accessories onto the rails as normal.
There is also an optional bar at the top of the hood with a number of 1/4-width threads to allow further accessories such as on-camera lights and microphones to be deployed.
The DSLR prompter will be available in two variants. The first uses a universal iPad mount (including the iPad Mini and other tablets) and the second an 8in monitor. Both variants provide two solutions in one — a traditional set-up or a detachable straight-read mount for simple magic-arm applications. Software will be included.
In addition to the DSLR prompter, Autocue will launch iAutocue, a new prompting app, as well as a new folding hood for ultimate portabililty of its Professional and Master Series prompters.
For more information, visit Autocue at IBC Stand 11.F45.
