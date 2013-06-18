I Want My MTV: New iPhone/iPad features on-demand programming

Viacom has just launched a new on-demand app for MTV that is available for iOS, including iPad, iPhone and iPod touch. Fans can now catch up on full episodes of "Teen Mom," "Awkward," "Teen Wolf" and many others directly from inside the app. Content from "Ridiculousness," "Real World," "Nikki and Sara," "Catfish" and others will include sneak peeks of upcoming episodes, after the show features, bonus clips and new original content. But does anything seem to be missing?

Music videos. It’s telling that MTV has matured into a new network so much that the absence of music videos for this app is not too much of a surprise. Most users have switched to the Vevo app and Website to see their favorite bands, and actually this new MTV does not seem as focused on watching music as it is on providing original programming. To watch full episodic programming you’ll need to be a current subscriber to AT&T U-verse, Bright House Networks, Cablevision (Optimum), DIRECTV, Hawaiian Telecom, RCN, Suddenlink, Time Warner Cable or Verizon FiO, but like most dedicated apps with original cable TV programming, this is to be expected. But you will have a lot of access to a full suite of MTV’s sub brands, such as MTV News, MTV Movies, MTV Hive, MTV Geek and much more.

The app also serves as a second screen to get companion info on selected shows while you are watching and the app provides lots of bells and whistles such as photos, polls, quizzes, Twitter feeds, Facebook chat and much more. You want your MTV? The app is available free right now in the iTunes store.