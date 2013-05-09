Evertz prepares facilities for a 4K world at NAB

Evertz showcased systems for the facility of the future at NAB 2013. With 4K Ultra HD cameras and displays coming to market, facilities will be looking to update their infrastructure to handle this new format. Evertz demonstrated a system that is an alternative to traditional SDI distribution and routing by taking advantage of video over Ethernet.

10Gb/s Ethernet has become an attractive alternative to coaxial based SDI for transport and routing of video/audio. There are many advantages including cable reduction through the transport of multiple HD videos over a single 10GigE cable, native support of fiber-optic distribution, the ability to create distributed routing architectures and the ability to scale to larger I/O sizes versus today’s SDI video routers.

To effectively make use of 10Gb/s Ethernet for broadcast-style routing, Evertz has simplified the control by extending MAGNUM (Evertz unified facility control) to treat the 10Gb/s Ethernet switch fabric as a video router. Evertz MAGNUM control system turns the Ethernet-based switch into a virtual video router, where operations has the same level of control they have come to expect from a traditional SDI router. Operations can seamlessly migrate from an SDI-based facility to a 10GigE-based facility without replacing their broadcast control system from Evertz. All of Evertz standard control surfaces are still applicable in controlling the routing of signals over 10GigE, smart panels and control surfaces like VUE will offer new dimensions in control.

Evertz has introduced the 3080IPX and 3080IPG, the first of many products for routing video over 10Gb/s Ethernet. An end-to-end demonstration of video routing using 10Gb/s Ethernet was shown at the Evertz NAB booth.