Dell announces Create service at NAB

Dell announced Dell Create, Multi-Vendor Cloud for Content Creators, a new professional service designed to help large broadcast companies, studios, creative shops and other media and entertainment customers dramatically improve their content workflows with a centralized IT environment. Dell Create helps customers reduce operational costs and increase efficiencies through the Dell-managed organization and implementation of a customized combination of customer-approved vendor solutions, carefully selected to operate seamlessly together to meet the unique needs of each customer. This helps customers do more of what they do best and spend more time being creative.

Today, most broadcast companies, studios or creative shops manage the creation and/or distribution of content themselves. These processes require the orchestration of many areas of specialized expertise, from business process management to unique video-related tasks. Each of these niche areas is generally serviced by different vendors that have their own platforms and applications. As a result, companies are required to constantly reinvent their workflow process to get the disparate technologies and processes to work well together. This cumbersome process plagues most businesses with inefficiencies, lack of standards and redundancy.

Dell Create is designed to help customers save money and have more time to focus on the creative process by providing them with a converged hardware and software data center model, as opposed to traditional workflow silos.

The service uses a variety of Dell's own offerings as well as technology from 5th Kind, ANNOVA Systems, Brevity, Crossroads Systems, Digital Rapids, GreenButton, Integrated Media Technologies, Kaazing, Mediasmiths and Vidispine.

Dell showcased its small and mediums-sized business capabilities with the help of Red Giant. Red Giant, an effects software company, used Dell equipment to produce its "Spy vs. Guy" short film, which debuted at NAB.