Vizrt wins ACE Award at 2013 NAB show

Vizrt is proud to have won the ACE Award for Best Large Island Booth from NAB Show. The ACE (Awesome Cool Exhibits) award was announced Wednesday, April 10, during the NAB show.

The criteria for the award are a combination of creativity, overall structure, effectiveness — how well the booth draws in and engages visitors — and a peer review by other exhibitors. The judges also include representatives from Freeman, NAB and the NAB Exhibitor Advisory Committee. 40 booths were nominated for the awards, and four awards were presented based upon booth square footage.

Vizrt’s 5000 sq. ft. booth was designed with the idea of maximizing the usage of space and creating an easy flow of traffic through the booth to the many demo pods and lounges. The most visible part of the booth from the main hall was a 5m illuminated Vizrt logo that was suspended from the ceiling of the convention hall and a 3x2 panel (1920x1200 pixels per panel) video wall by Christie. Real-time, interactive graphics were displayed on the video wall, and visitors to the booth could interact with the wall through a multi-touch screen set into the reception desk.

Tour the Vizrt booth

A large public show exhibiting every hour invited passers-by to stop and see the innovative capabilities of Viz Virtual Studio and take a look at the graphics, video and online tools Vizrt has to offer.

See the Vizrt public show

An automated robotic design feature by Austrian artist Res Veltmann was added to the booth as a continually evolving mural drawn over the four days of the show. The mural was drawn using a hand-made robotics system on the front and back of the booth’s upper level.