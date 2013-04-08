Monacchi uses DPA Microphones to catch “Fragments of Extinction”

Researcher and eco-acoustic composer David Monacchi has been using DPA Microphones’ 4060 miniature microphones to capture the sounds of the rainforest as part of his long-term environmental sound-art project entitled “Fragments of Extinction.”

David Monacchi, who is Professor of Electroacoustic Music at the Conservatorio G.Rossini in Pesaro, Italy, is collaborating with various institutions on this project, which involves traveling to some of the world's most remote areas of intact rainforest to record complex soundscape portraits.

“I use several microphone techniques in the field, most of which involve quite heavy and complex systems,” Monacchi explains. “DPA miniature microphones are extremely lightweight, and this makes them highly suitable to field work where I may have to hike long distances in extreme terrain.”

David Monacchi’s two Hi-Sens DPA 4060s omnidirectional miniature microphones with accessories were supplied by DPA’s Italian distributor M. Casale Bauer.

“The DPA 4060 microphones are so small that, if appropriately arranged in a handmade stand, they can be used for self-worn binaural recordings,” he explains. “When used in this way, they give optimum results because their dimensions are perfectly suited to being placed at the entrance of the ear canal.”

Originally designed for use with wireless systems in theater, television and close-miked instrument applications, DPA’s 4060 miniature microphones exhibit a highly accurate omnidirectional pattern, and therefore, do not need to be aimed directly at the sound source to achieve quality pickup.



“This feature is especially useful for binaural recordings,” says Monacchi, “where, in order to collect the three-dimensional information, it is important that all the sound reflections from the pinna are picked up in a linear way.

Editor’s Note: DPA Microphones showcased itsd:facto wireless mic and d:fine headsetat NAB 2013.