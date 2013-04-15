Schneider announces new primes for full-frame-sensor cameras

Schneider Optics announces a new family of prime lenses specially designed and built for digital cinematography with full-frame sensor HDSLR and other professional cameras. Built in Germany by Schneider-Kreuznach, the new Schneider-Kreuznach Xenon FF-Prime Lenses are the latest addition to the company’s line of high-end optics.

The first focal lengths being introduced in the Xenon FF-Prime series are 35mm T2.1, 50mm T2.1 and 75mm T2.1. They are available in Nikon F, Canon EOS or PL mounts. Additional wide-angle and telephoto lenses will be added soon.

Because they are purpose-built for digital cinematography with today’s HDSLR and other cameras, the new Xenon full-frame lenses are designed for 4K resolution (4096 x 2304 pixels). They cover the full 45mm image circle that’s usable on Canon 5D Mark III and Nikon D800 cameras.

Each compact 3.3lb lens offers new optical and mechanical design for outstanding operation and performance as well as rugged reliability. The circular 14-blade aperture is specially engineered for a smooth and consistent bokeh. The precision constant volume focusing design ensures that breathing is minimized. And with a 300-degree barrell rotation, the manual focus markings offer dead-on accuracy and repeatability. Additionally all lenses are color-matched for consistency.

Engineered for compatibility with industry standard cine-style accessories like follow focus rigs and matteboxes, the Xenon FF-Primes feature identical external dimensions and positioning of focus and gear rings in each focal length. Operators will appreciate using the oversized focus and distance scales that are readable on both sides of the lens. To accommodate filters and other accessories, each lens has a 100mm front diameter and a standard 95mm thread.

The new Schneider Xenon FF-Prime lenses will be available from the second half of 2013.