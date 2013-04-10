Fairlight's PYXIS 4K – next generation professional video recorder

NAB 2013 saw the release of PYXIS 4K — a new UHD video recorder offering unparalleled flexibility in application and workflow compatibility.

PYXIS 4K, powered by Fairlight’s award winning Crystal Core processing engine and innovative software, records compressed or uncompressed Video formats from SD up to 4K and delivers transparent playback in up to 4K, dual-channel 2K resolution. Feature-packed PYXIS 4K records up to 96 Audio channels simultaneously, and offers up to 96 playback channels at 48K/24bit. The system seamlessly integrates in existing workflows, supporting all common 4K video file formats (DPX, DCP, MXF, JPEG 2000, XAVC), graphic formats and codecs natively.

PYXIS 4K is the ideal solution for demanding multi-screen Video wall presentations or large scale, single screen Video projections. Multiple systems can be synchronized with Fairlights proprietary inter-machine sample lock system for playback in up to 8K resolution.

PYXIS 4K is available as a standalone or rack-mountable turn-key unit, or as “PYXIS 4K.kit” with Crystal Core Media Processor to integrate into a Fairlight ratified PC, SX-20 I/O unit and appropriate software.