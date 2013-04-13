Fujitsu improves end-to-end latency for its H.264 video encoders, decoders

At the 2013 NAB Show, Fujitsu featured a new firmware release designed to dramatically improve end-to-end latency for its IP-9610, IP-900 and IP-920 HD/SD H.264 video encoders/decoders, while delivering an exceptional picture quality at reduced bit rates.

Ideal for HD satellite newsgathering, broadcasting and IP streaming applications, Fujitsu's H.264 video encoders/decoders are now capable of operating at less than 99ms back-to-back latency. This ensures a seamless interaction between talent, studio and interviewees.

The company also showed its XG-series switches, which offer high-performance and high-speed Layer 2 switching. Featuring ultra-low latency, flexible interfaces and compact form factors, the switchers are ideal for enterprise storage and video server applications, high-performance computing, and the iSCSI and NAS markets.