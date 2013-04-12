Deluxe Entertainment Services rolls out MediaCloud

Deluxe Entertainment Services Group rolled out its MediaCloud cloud-based playout platform at the 2013 NAB Show.

MediaCloud provides a broadcast service delivering a next-generation cloud-based playout, media asset management and delivery platform. It builds on a highly adaptive IT-centric business model that leverages from clustered technologies with disparate datacenters.

MediaCloud consists of three elements: Portal, an orchestration and asset management suite of broadcasting tools presented through a web browser; Playout, a software-centric, highly scalable, resilient and feature-rich playout platform; and Delivery, a suite of tools developed to reliably and securely transport premium broadcast streams across virtually any network topology.

Benefits include reduced upfront infrastructure, technology and staffing costs. MediaCloud also facilitates fast time-to-launch; a channel can be ready to air in a week. In addition, it increases the creative opportunities for pop-up channels that enable broadcasters and content owners to fully exploit rights for brands and major events. This new playout model is designed to overcome many barriers of traditional distribution and removes geographical constraints.