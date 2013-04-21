New Fischer FiberOptic connector secures premium optical performance

Fischer Connectors has released its new push-pull FiberOptic interconnecting solution specially designed for premium optical performance in extreme environments.

As one of the worldwide leaders in designing, manufacturing and distributing high performance connectors, Fischer monitors the fiber optic trends closely and adapts its connectors to the users’ needs. The brand-new Fischer FiberOptic interconnecting technology offers the essential quality and stability needed for an optical link combined with extreme robustness, easy mating and easy cleaning.

The Fischer FiberOptic with two (FO2) or four (FO4) optical channels features some major revolutionary novelties. Fischer Connectors is able to offer a fiber solution that is extremely quick and easy to clean thanks to a removable mono-block mate adapter and to the possibility of rinsing the unmated connectors freely under water or in an ultrasound bath.

The Fischer FiberOptic connector will perform perfectly in harsh and extreme environments. It has a high ingress protection of IP68 (2m/24hours) when mated and IP67 in unmated conditions. In addition, Fischer Connectors’ FiberOptic optical performance is insensitive to mechanical strain on the connector. The spring optical contacts employed allow for filtering out any stress applied to the connector housings while keeping the typical advantage of a push-pull solution: quick, safe and easy locking.