Haivision Video Cloud goes live

Haivision today announced the launch of the Haivision Video Cloud, simplifying the complexity of live and on-demand video workflows by providing an end-to-end media platform. Haivision’s online video platform provides a complete solution for companies to engage their audiences with dynamic media content, regardless of network or device.

With a surge in appetite for video consumption, companies continue to invest in video to communicate their messages to employees, partners and customers for activities like corporate training, product launches and live events. However, video management and delivery has become increasingly challenging due to the diversity of solutions, mobile devices, platforms and video formats. As a result, companies are often required to piece together multiple solutions and vendors to get what they need.

The Haivision Video Cloud simplifies the complexity associated with the management and publishing of video by integrating on-premise source encoding, file-based and live transcoding, media management, microsite builder, automated publishing and feed management, and viewer-based real-time analytics. With the Haivision Video Cloud, organizations can implement an end-to-end system they can rely on to deliver both live and on-demand media experiences to any connected device.

The Haivision Video Cloud features integration with one of the most robust and reliable content delivery networks (CDN) in the world — Akamai — ensuring that the storage and delivery of media assets in the cloud is quick and of the highest quality. To enhance engagement, the Haivision Video Cloud features the ability to automate the delivery of content to websites, mobile devices and tablets, along with social media syndication.

Core components of the Haivision Video Cloud include:

· A Video Content Management System (VCMS) which automates the gathering and publishing of live and on-demand content and integrates publishing workflows, file transcoding, media management, and viewer-based analytics within an intuitive user interface;

· Haivision’s flagship live cloud transcoding engines support adaptive streaming formats with KulaByte, pay-per-use automated cloud transcoding with HyperStream Live and 24/7 linear cloud transcoding services;

· Easily configurable video micro-sites with Haivision’s Site Builder, to present video content in customized media webpages; and,

· Content delivery powered by Akamai’s industry leading content delivery network (CDN) for storage and transport.

The Haivision Video Cloud is available immediately and will be showcased at the NAB Show in Las Vegas on April 8-11 at booth SL6605.