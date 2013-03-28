Small Tree to showcase ThunderNET at NAB 2013

Small Tree, the shared storage and networking specialist, will showcase its new ThunderNET system for post-production professionals at NAB 2013 this April.

Created to enable post-production pros to take advantage of the increasing processing power available in today's all-in-one desktop, mini and laptop computers, ThunderNET provides creative media professionals a cost-effective solution to integrate Thunderbolt-equipped platforms into high-performance storage and data networks.

ThunderNET supports 1 Gigabit-Ethernet or 10 Gigabit-Ethernet connectivity to iMac, Mac Mini, MacBook Pro or MacBook Air computers., and connects seamlessly to Small Tree's Ethernet shared-storage appliance, GraniteSTOR TITANIUM, or 10 Gigabit-Ethernet switches. ThunderNET can also provide additional Gigabit-Ethernet connectivity to users’ current network.

Adding network bandwidth to any computer with a Thunderbolt port, ThunderNET offers several options, allowing customers to select the right amount of bandwidth necessary to meet their workflow demands.

For more information, see Small Tree at NAB Booth SL6005.