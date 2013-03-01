Industry loses noteworthy ENG tech pioneer

In 1969, Anthony Cuomo Sr., a highly experienced electrical engineer and decorated product design specialist, was part of the original development team at North American Phillips Broadcast responsible for the ground-breaking Philips PC-100 Triax Camera System. It was a technology that for the first time allowed news and sports camera operators in the field to reliably send analog video signals back to a production truck — saving significant time and effort by not having to physically hand the film to someone. A decade later he was employed by Hughes Sports Network and helped develop LDH-1 Triax System TD-20 and later, working for Editel Production, converted the Philips LDH-1 Camera to a portable triax camera system, then called the EN-C1 Hand Held Camera.

In the early '70s, Cuomo founded two pioneering companies, Teledesigns Inc, and later Telemetrics, Inc., both originally located in Cuomo’s Upper Saddle River, NJ house. By 1974, he had landed major contracts with RCA and Hitachi.

Cuomo, aged 85, passed away this week, after a short illness. His wife, Clara, daughter, Mary, and son, Anthony Jr. (who has run day-to-day operations at Telemetrics, now based in Mahwah, NJ, for several years), survive him.

Telemetrics equipment was instrumental in changing the style of network programming during the 1970s and 1980s, and in particular sports coverage such as the Olympics and the Indianapolis 500. Based on these successes, the Triax System was quickly implemented for use at political conventions and other events. In 1991, the Telemetrics Triax Multiplexing Camera Control System was awarded a Technical Emmy by the academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Telemetrics is also credited with initiating and driving development of camera robotics and control systems used by major networks and television stations around the world.

Today, Telemetrics, offers a line of camera control components and systems, including camera robotics systems including programmable computer controlled pan/tilt mechanisms, weatherproof camera robotic systems, motorized camera trolley systems, advanced control software, and a wide variety of programmable controllers. It also makes camera control systems for triax/coax/fiber cable, RF and fiber links and teleconferencing and distance learning systems.

Cuomo was a Bronx native and earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Manhattan College.