Matrox unveils fiber-optic KVM extender

Matrox Graphics has introduced Matrox Avio F125, a fiber-optic KVM extender that separates dual HD video, keyboard, mouse, stereo analog audio and USB 2.0 devices from a workstation.

Avio F125 features flexible connectivity options. Its transmitter/receiver pair extends two single-link DVI (2x1920x1200) or one dual-link DVI (2560x1600 or 4096x2160) video, and multiple high-speed USB 2.0-compliant devices from the host computer by up to 1312ft over multimode cable and 2.5mi over single-mode cable.

Avio F125 can transmit all signals with zero compression and zero latency on a single duplex LC-LC fiber-optic cable. Designed for high-performance environments, Avio F125 delivers fluid graphics and video playback making it well-suited for broadcast, post production, Pro A/V and other environments.

