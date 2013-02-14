NUGEN Audio unveils audio control software at NAB

At the 2013 NAB Show, NUGEN Audio will be displaying a range of innovations for loudness correction that offer a smarter approach to meeting new loudness regulations and raising the quality of broadcast audio.

For the first time, LM-Correct is available as a file-based program, taking its speed and simplicity outside the Avid environment. LM-Correct is designed to offer automatic, faster-than-real-time loudness analysis and correction. It provides an automatic method of rapidly conforming audio to current loudness standards.

The program can be used as a one-stop solution for loudness correction, or in conjunction with a real-time loudness meter to fine tune audio mixed to loudness requirements from the outset. It can also be used as a final "back-stop" processor.

For more information, see NUGEN Audio at NAB Booth SU8918.