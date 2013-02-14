Sachtler to introduce new tripods at NAB 2013

Sachtler will introduce a new model in its Ace tripod system at NAB 2013 in booth C6025. Also premiering will be a heavy-duty tripod and a 3-section telescoping tripod.

Sachtler will expand its Ace family of lightweight fluid-head camera support systems with the new Ace L fluid head. With a payload range of up to 6kg, the new tripod is designed for use not only for video-enabled DSLR and lightweight HDV camcorders, but also for heavier set-ups with additional camera accessories.

The fluid head with the patented drag-damping system is available in two different configurations, one with a mid-level spreader, and the second with the TT 75/2 legs for the greatest height range.

Also on display will be the TT 75/2 CF, a 75mm telescopic tripod, which uses 3-section single carbon-fiber tubes. It offers an extensive height range, from as low as 27cm, up to a maximum height of 171 cm. In addition to working with the Ace L, it is also available as a system with Sachtler’s FSB 6 and FSB 8 fluid heads.

The other tripod on display at the show, Sachtler’s ENG 75/2 D HD tripod, features a wider tube diameter than standard tripods to provide stability for payloads of up to 35 kg. This 75mm system incorporates the tried-and-tested fast-action clamp from the 100mm range. The new tripod is available as a system with Sachtler’s FSB 6 and FSB 8 fluid heads.

For more information, see Sachtler at NAB booth C6025.