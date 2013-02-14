NVerzion shows its CLASS at NAB 2013

NVerzion will showcase its CLASS automation system at this year’s NAB show in Las Vegas. The automation system provides an alternative to station-in-a-box solutions. Rather than replace the customer’s existing equipment, CLASS uses software systems and controls to integrate a broadcaster's legacy hardware and software into a unified platform, and can be easily scaled up to accommodate hundreds of channels.

It provides systemwide control for ingest, traffic, graphics and playout systems and is interoperable with a variety of manufacturers and common traffic systems. NVerzion also offers a complete CLASS package that can include any of the necessary components for automation, traffic, video server, master control/routing and character generation.

For more information, see NVerzion at NAB booth N4325.