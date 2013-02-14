Trending

NVerzion shows its CLASS at NAB 2013

NVerzion will showcase its CLASS automation system at this year’s NAB show in Las Vegas. The automation system provides an alternative to station-in-a-box solutions. Rather than replace the customer’s existing equipment, CLASS uses software systems and controls to integrate a broadcaster's legacy hardware and software into a unified platform, and can be easily scaled up to accommodate hundreds of channels. 

It provides systemwide control for ingest, traffic, graphics and playout systems and is interoperable with a variety of manufacturers and common traffic systems. NVerzion also offers a complete CLASS package that can include any of the necessary components for automation, traffic, video server, master control/routing and character generation.

For more information, see NVerzion at NAB booth N4325.