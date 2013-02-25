Grass Valley unveils LDX Flex studio camera

Grass Valley has introduced the LDX Flex studio camera system as an entry-level offering to its LDX Series of upgradable system cameras.

The LDX Flex delivers the same high-quality images and performance and supports the use of the same accessories as other cameras in the LDX Series for a single production format, but can be upgraded through the entire LDX range: the LDX Première, LDX Elite and LDX WorldCam as required.

Designed as a cost-effective acquisition camera, the LDX Flex is well-suited for news/talk, corporate, educational, studio and small mobile truck environments. The LDX Flex provides a wide range of gamma and knee adjustments, a secondary color corrector for two independent colors at the same time, and the choice of fiber or triax camera transmission using all the different versions of the 3G base stations, including the new XCU (eXchangeable Control Unit) WorldCam base station.

See Grass Valley at 2013 NAB Show booth SL206.