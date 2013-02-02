New UTAH-100/UDS routing switchers with 4K signal capabilities

At the 2013 NAB Show, Utah Scientific will introduce an exciting extension of the UTAH-100/UDS routing switcher family to provide support for the new 4K (6Gb/s) signal format.

Routers in this new series range from 32 x 32 to 144 x 144 and offer the same control options as the very successful UDS routers introduced in 2012. Complementing the new 4K routers will be a new 4K signal-processing module that provides multiplexing and demultiplexing of 1.5Gb/s and 3Gb/s streams to and from the 6Gb/s signal.