VITEC highlights Focus FS-T2001 at NAB Show

At the 2013 NAB Show, VITEC showed its Focus FS-T2001 broadcast field deck recorder. The unit is designed for XDCAM workflow and incorporates the complete range of Sony professional formats, including HD422 50Mb/s and XDCAM EX/HD.

The FS-T2001 supports removable professional media: SxSPro/SxS-1 and SDHC cards, as well as 250GB of internal storage for either clip recording or management/storage over a GigE connection. It can serve as a versatile playback device with a complete set of features and outputs.

Key features include:

• Compatible with any SDI camera

• Record/play in XDCAM HD422 file format (MXF)

• Record/play in XDCAM HD/EX file format (MP4/MXF)

• Manage and transfer clips with embedded USB2 and Ethernet ports

• Live monitoring/playback via LCD color display and SDI, HDMI, composite video, analog audio and phones

• Downscaling capabilities for playback