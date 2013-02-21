SGL to unveil Notification Service at 2013 NAB Show

At the 2013 NAB Show, SGL will unveil its Notification Service. The arrival of LTFS has switched the traditional ingest workflow around by enabling material to be transferred directly into the archive, opening up an array of new workflows and creating substantial time and cost benefits. Taking the next step in this transition is the Notification Service. Using a simple subscription set-up, the Notification Service announces the arrival of new material to the controlling MAM system and pushes relevant data to the MAM describing material archived based on rules selected by the broadcaster.

In addition, the company will highlight FlashNet, which is now fully integrated with IPDirector — EVS' suite of video production management applications. The SGL FlashNet archive provides high availability for any combination of disk and tape storage. With the addition of LTO technology, the storage capability of EVS systems can be expanded almost infinitely. This integration will be shown at EVS booth SL2416.

SGL also will demonstrate FlashBrowse, its web-based portal that allows users to perform archive, search, browse and restore operations from any machine on their nework running a compatible web browser. FlashBrowse captures low-res proxy versions of clips as they are archived, and includes a proxy viewer within the browser window so that the user can search for and view clips before restoring them.

