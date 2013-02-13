Genachowski, McAdam to speak at 2013 NAB Show

NAB has announced that FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski and Verizon Communications Chairman and CEO Lowell C. McAdam will speak at the 2013 NAB Show, April 6-11 in Las Vegas.

McAdam will be featured in Tuesday's General Session on April 9. In the session, entitled "Lowell McAdam: A Candid Conversation," McAdam will discuss with NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith his vision for the future of wireless broadband, broadcasting and competition in a multi-platform world.

In his role as chairman and CEO of Verizon Communications, McAdam is responsible for the operations of Verizon, including all business units and staff functions. He is also chairman of the Verizon Wireless Board of Representatives. McAdam previously served as Verizon's president and COO, and he held key executive positions at Verizon Wireless since its inception in 2000.

McAdam is past chairman of the board of directors of CTIA, the wireless industry trade association. He is a director of the National Academy Foundation, a partnership between business leaders and educators that helps high school students across the country establish and run technical and service academies to prepare students for college and careers. He is also a member of the Cornell University Board of Trustees.

The following day, on Wednesday, April 10 at 9 a.m., Genachowski will participate in a Q&A session with NAB Joint Board Chair Paul Karpowicz, president of Meredith Corporation - Local Media Group.

"NAB looks forward to hosting Chairman Genachowski at the NAB Show once again to hear his views on current and future communications issues before the Commission," said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. "This session is sure to be informative for radio and TV broadcasters and an excellent opportunity to learn about the regulatory issues shaping our industry."

Genachowski was sworn in as FCC chairman in June 2009 after more than 10 years in the private sector as an executive and entrepreneur in the technology industry. Prior to that, he worked at the FCC in the 1990s, where he served as chief counsel to FCC Chairman Reed Hundt and as special counsel to then FCC General Counsel William Kennard, who was later named FCC Chairman.