Riedel Communications to present new console interfaces

At the 2013 NAB Show, Riedel Communications will present its new RockNet expansion solutions for SSL consoles and Soundcraft SI Compact consoles.

Solid State Logic and Riedel Communications developed the next-generation RockNet firmware for the RockNet RN.334.MD MADI interface, which allows intelligent interfacing between RockNet digital audio networks and SSL mixing consoles. This makes the SSL console an integrated part of the RockNet system, including remote control of all gains and the flexibility of RockNet's Independent Gain feature. Independe Gain allows several mixing consoles to operate with the same mic pre-amps without affecting each other.

Likewise, the new RN.344.SI card provides RockNet integration for any Soundcraft SI Compact console via the console's expansion slot. In its first firmware release, the card supports 32 inputs and 32 outputs to the RockNet system. A wordclock output is available at the front panel. A rotary switch is provided for device identification and selection of up to 16 programmable routing tables.

Also at NAB, Riedel will show its MediorNet MN-GV-2 card, which allows users to network Grass Valley 3G camera systems and base station, including the LDK and the new LDX series, via MediorNet. This provides a solution for routing bi-directional camera signals, including all embedded audio and telemetry control data, through the MediorNet fiber infrastructure.

MediorNet's network approach allows the free assignment of cameras to any base station/CCU within the network, providing unparalled flexibility in set-ups and eliminating the need for rewiring wthen production configurations change. In addition, the network's point-to-multipoint capability allows a camera video signal to be routed to several outputs. Ultimately, the Grass Valley camera system becaomes an integrated part of the MediorNet backbone solution for signal distribution streamlining production scenarios, sports broadcasting applications and fixed installations.

For more information, visit Riedel Communications at NAB booth C4937.