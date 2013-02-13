Myers to highlight broadcast management range at NAB

Myers will feature its range of broadcast management systems at the 2013 NAB Show. The range includes:

• ProTrack TV: ProTrack TV is a comprehensive, broadcast management system that interconnects traffic, scheduling, sales, engineering and IT departments. The scalable and affordable suite serves as the unifying element within the broadcast operation. It integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructure to optimize workflow and preserve existing investments.

• Media Asset Management Module (MAM): This module in ProTrack TV offers a highly effective, affordable means for the management of valuable content and media assets. It automates the migration of media assets to/from playback and archive, based on data in the ProTrack TV schedule environment.

• Automation Integration: Automation Integration with ProTrack TV establishes a direct link between traffic and third-party play-to-air automation. It provides a streamlined workflow and eliminates redundancy across departments.

• ProTrack On-Demand: The On-Demand Module with ProTrack enables media facilties to build, schedule, track and publish program and sales packages, as well as provide transcode requests for station-defined distribution platforms and needs, such as mobile, Internet, cable, DVD and more.

