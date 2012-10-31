Harmonic highlights ProMedia Xpress

At the CCW Show Harmonic will spotlight its ProMedia Xpress high-performance file-based transcoder, the newest addition to the company’s ProMedia family of software and appliance solutions engineered to optimize video production workflows for high-volume multiscreen video-on-demand (VOD) applications.

ProMedia Xpress uses H.264 codec technology to deliver excellent video quality without impeding transcoding speeds, which the company said improves video workflows for content owners and service providers. This allows users to benefit from a significant increase in content hours while adhering to processing timetables and video quality targets.

Facilitating cost-effective, faster-than-real-time transcoding of broadcast-quality content for multiscreen VOD delivery to mobile devices, PCs, and connected TVs, ProMedia Xpress allows operators and media companies to cost-effectively launch new services efficiently without compromising the quality of their offering.