Prism Projection unveils two new LED lights

Prism Projection expanded its RevEAL line of LED products at IBC2012 with the debut of two new luminaires — the Studio.3 Fresnel and the compact Profile Jr.

The RevEAL Studio.3 Fresnel, the third generation of Prism's Studio LED line, is designed to behave just like a traditional Fresnel, with a wide variable beam angle (10 degrees to i0 degrees) and the ability to shape the beam using standard barn doors.

The fixture has a tunable color temperature from 2700K to 8000K and produces 9700 lumens of light, giving an output comparable to a traditional 2kW tungsten Fresnel while consuming just 200W of power.

The RevEAL Profile Jr. is a new compact LED profile spot that offers the strengths of Prism's RevEAL product line in a new compact design that is compatible with existing industry-standard lens tubes with high output performance.