Hitron launches 24x8 Intel Puma 6 based voice gateway

Hitron Europe Technologies launched its new CVE-32372 voice gateway at IBC.

The CDE-32372, based on Intel Puma-6mg technology, is a full-fledged voice gateway. The integrated dual band concurrent 802.11n with both bands in a 3x3 configuration allows extended coveage in the home and increased bandwidth, allowing end-users a noticeably improved Wi-Fi experience and reducing MSO help desk calls.

The Intel Puma-6mg supports 24x8 channel bonding with which Euro-DOCSIS 3.0 provides current speeds up to more than 1Gb/s, with an upstream of 320Mb/s. With the additional network processor (1.2GHz ATOM) and increased memory capabilities, the Intel Puma-6mg based products open the door to new applications and services for users to deploy.