Vizrt introduces synthetic high-speed sports footage

Vizrt unveiled a solution to synthesize high-speed sports footage from standard-rate TV cameras.

The image-based solution runs within Libero Highlight, Vizrt’s 3-D sports analysis system. The Virtual SloMo effect can be applied to any available television camera feed. It offers a new level of flexibility to create high-speed, high-quality footage for sports replay and analysis, not only from an OB van, but also from a studio environment.

LiberoVision has expanded its sports portfolio by doubling the number of sports available to produce the 3-D analysis clips and camera flights. Libero Highlight now can be used for tennis, cricket, volleyball, beach volleyball, field hockey, and Australian and Canadian football.