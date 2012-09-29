Bavarian network turns to EVS media servers for sports, entertainment shows

Bavarian public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR) has chosen EVS servers for producing sports and in-house TV entertainment programs.

At Bayerischer Rundfunk, the multipurpose EVS media servers not only support recording and playout for live sports, but also for entertainment and in-studio pre-production. They integrate seamlessly with third-party systems, including Avid Interplay for post-production, the Kurrer QR edit controller and EMC Isilon for storage.

EVS servers have been installed at BR’s two main studios located in Freimann and Unterföhring near Munich. They use three six-channel XT3 servers with MulticamLSM for the production of sports programs and two four-channel XS servers for in-house entertainment programs in Freimann. Two additional XS servers are used for ingest and playout operations at Unterföhring. The EVS IPDirector suite helps to manage ingest scheduling, media transfer to post-production and archive, as well as playout.