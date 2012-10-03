Hi Tech Systems features new AViTA Sports enhancements



Hi Tech Systems demonstrated enhanced versions of its AVITA live production control system, including AViTA Sports and a Multi-Camera Record and Review application, at IBC2012.

AViTA is a live production system designed to capture, edit and play out media from multiple sources. The hybrid control system uses touch-screen technology and modular hardware panels to allow multiple users to access multiple server ports over a network.

AViTA Sports incorporates specifically designed software and an associated T-Bar hardware panel module that facilitates the accurate slow-motion replay desired for sports events. The Multi-Camera Record and Review application targets studio production where live recording, rapid playback and convenient review facilities are critical.