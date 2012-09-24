Screen Systems WinCAPS Q-Live elevates live subtitling to new heights

Screen Systems highlighted WinCAPS Q-Live live subtitling at IBC2012.

WinCAPS Q-Live incorporates feedback from live subtitlers and integrates the latest speech recognition technology to deliver a clean user interface, valuable new features and enhanced efficiency.

WinCAPS Q-Live leverages the benefits of integrating Dragon Naturally Speaking with improved throughput times and easy access to vocabularies. Dragon’s already high accuracy rate is complemented by Screen’s new Vocabulary Searcher, which greatly reduces the time taken to augment the standard vocabulary with topical words to further underpin quality and accuracy.

Another advancement in the Q-Live product is an inter-user signaling system for handovers during longer live subtitling sessions. A simple and intuitive traffic light allows a live handover to be initiated.