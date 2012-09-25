DTS features MPEG-DASH surround sound solution

DTS showcased its latest high-definition surround sound solutions that support MPEG-DASH (Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP) at IBC2012.

DTS-HD is a fully MPEG-DASH compatible surround sound codec and includes the DTS Express profile, which can deliver HD-quality stereo or surround sound in a single 192kb/s bitstream, enabling content providers to pair the highest-quality audio possible with their content across a virtually limitless range of playback devices.

Recently authorized as an ISO standard, MPEG-DASH was initially designed to serve as a universal standard for adaptive-bit-rate (ABR) delivery that integrates the best elements of existing proprietary ABR technologies.