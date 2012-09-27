Miranda unveils NVISION 920 router controller

Miranda Technologies launched its new NVISION 920 purpose-built, enterprise class router controller, and an upgraded NVISION 8140 router at IBC2012.

The 1RU NV920 is specifically designed to control Miranda and third-party routers in demanding, space-constrained broadcast applications and includes redundant power supplies, front service capability and flexible configuration options.

The NV920 is available as a single controller that can be upgraded in the field to redundant control with the addition of a second control module. Because NV920 modules are user-replaceable from the front, there is no need to access the rear of the unit to remove cables, wires or screws.

Miranda’s NV8140 is the latest addition to the NV8500 series of Enterprise Class routers and takes advantage of proven technologies that already exist in that series.

The NV8140 supports hybrid audio/video routing with standard coax or fiber connectivity via a rectangular 144 x 288 matrix, housed in 8RU. It includes crosspoint redundancy that protects all signal paths, including multiviewer outputs.