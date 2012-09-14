Taiwanese telecom selects NXP Software for mobile video player

Chunghwa Telecom, one of Taiwan’s largest telecom operator, has selected NXP Software’s LifeVibes QuickPlayer software as part of a pilot of an IPTV-based, multi-screen media-on-demand (MOD) service.

To be launched in the third quarter of the year, the new service will allow Chunghwa Telecom customers to download an app from Google Play and use this to replay content from the 2012 London Games on their Android smartphones or tablets.



Chunghwa Telecom chose QuickPlayer as the basis for this app because it delivers high performance and maximum market reach. QuickPlayer covers all versions of the Android OS from 2.1 to 4.x, as well as a wide range of devices from single-core 600MHz handsets up to multi-core processor (>1GHz) phones and tablets.

The software adapts automatically to device capabilities and variations in network bandwidth, so consumers enjoy high-quality viewing at all times. The software also features NXP Software’s QuickStart technology, which ensures fast video start-up and zapping, making the mobile experience close to that of watching at home.



Chunghwa is rolling out the full MOD deployment with Ericsson, which is supplying a complete end-to-end next generation IPTV solution. This solution is designed to meet the growing demand for IPTV and multi-screen, interactive multimedia services.