Litepanels unveils 1x1 LS

Litepanels introduced the 1×1 LS, its newest fixture in the 1×1 LED Panel Series, at IBC2012.

For those who do not need DMX control, the 1×1 LS offers many of the features found in the 1×1 panel fixtures, but at an entry-level price. The 1×1 LS fixtures are available in daylight color balance, either flood (50-degree beam) or spot (30-degree beam).

Litepanels also made the IBC debut of its LED daylight balance Luma, which features a high-output, wide beam angle throw that redefines on-camera light performance. Along with its sister product, the variable color temperature LED Croma light, the fixtures share the same form factor for battery-powered on-camera lighting applications for the on-the-go shooter.