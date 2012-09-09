New Irdeto Intelligence offers online ad network, live event piracy monitoring

Irdeto launched at IBC2012 Irdeto Intelligence, a new online ad network and live event monitoring service that addresses piracy for pay TV operators and broadcasters.

Marking the culmination of Irdeto’s 2011 acquisition of U.S.-based BayTSP, Irdeto Intelligence now offers comprehensive online piracy monitoring and enforcement service with broad system upgrades and additional coverage of new and emerging piracy channels.

Drawing data from all major online piracy channels (peer-to-peer, Web video, live streaming sites, cyberlockers, search engines and advertising networks), Irdeto Intelligence continues to build one of the largest databases on unauthorized distribution worldwide. As a service, Irdeto enables customers to better understand, identify and manage digital content piracy.

Irdeto Intelligence adds to the company’s Online Ad Network Monitoring portfolio, which offers rights holders and brand advertisers enforcement against unauthorized pairing of pirated content and online ads.

The company also announced the international availability of its Live Event Monitoring service as well as a newly designed monitoring and reporting dashboard.