Two new Ensemble Designs scan converters offer fiber optic connectivity

Ensemble Designs unveiled two new models of its BrightEye Mitto scan converters at the IBC2012.

The two new scan converters, the BrightEye Mitto HD Fiber, and BrightEye Mitto Pro Fiber, offer new fiber optic interfaces for long cable runs and easy integration to facilities operating with a fiber optic network infrastructure.

BrightEye Mitto Scan converters provide high-quality conversion from computer video, such as YouTube and Skype video content, to SD, HD and 3Gb/s SDI video for use in broadcast applications.

In addition to the fiber optic interfaces, all of the BrightEye Mitto scan converters auto-sense between DVI and VGA making integration with any computer nearly plug and play. Another feature, adjustable audio delay, allows for correcting lip sync on Skype and YouTube video used in live shows.