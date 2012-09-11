New Nimbra 640 media gateway delivers economical alternative for live event contribution

Net Insight expanded its Nimbra 600 series of multiservice switch routers at IBC2012 with the introduction of the Nimbra 640, a cost efficient and scalable media access gateway for media transport over IP networks.

The Nimbra 640 includes unique mechanisms for Quality of Service (QoS) of bi-directional video and Ethernet transport. This coupled with integrated support for high-quality, low-latency JPEG2000 video compression, makes it well-suited for live event contribution and remote production. Other applications for the Nimbra 640 media access gateway include primary DTT-distribution, IPTV/Cable TV distribution and studio interconnect.

The Nimbra 640 offers features unique to Nimbra, including lossless routing, QoS enhanced links and service-centric network management, and is Net insight’s first Nimbra 600-based gateway specifically designed for access applications.