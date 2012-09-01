Qbrick, LiveU ink partnership deal

European Web and mobile TV provider Qbrick and portable video-over-cellular solutions provider LiveU have announced a new partner agreement to offer a complete, end-to-end live webcasting solution for online video customers.

The solution combines LiveU’s compact LU40i 3G/4G live video uplink device with Qbrick’s online video platform (OVP) and content distribution network (CDN).



The Qbrick/LiveU collaboration started in Scandinavia and is now set to expand throughout Europe. The collaboration opens up new market segments for both Qbrick and LiveU, enabling them to offer a simplified live streaming service to existing and potential new customers in segments such as TV, media and advertising.



“The seamless integration between Qbrick OVP and the LiveU solutions makes it simple to broadcast live and publish to any device. Through our joint offering, customers get a professional-looking live video stream that’s stable,” said Qbrick CEO Eric Matsgård.



The Qbrick CDN and OVP are used by a majority of broadcasters and media companies in the Nordics and with sister companies in the TDF Group. Based on LiveU’s cellular bonding technology, the joint solution offers reliable, high-quality performance from any urban or remote location directly to the Web.



See LiveU at IBC2012 Stands 14.365.