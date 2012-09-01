Intorel to highlight Digital Video Broadcasting Master Commander

Intorel will highlight its new Digital Video Broadcasting Master Commander (DVBMC), a cross-platform software application for monitoring and controlling DVB equipment and services (s/s2/t/c/c2).

DVBMC runs on any PC, laptop computer, tablet or smartphone. The software comes as a complete system consisting of full network device management, service management and real-time alarming. It also supports trending and scheduling functions, which are usually sold as separate products.

The DVMBCCalendar feature allows users to pre-configure events on their network, therefore simplifying the procedure for operators. It also supports the use of QR codes.

See Intorel during IBC2012 on Sept. 10 at the Novotel RAI.