Beat the Traffic to feature latest version of traffic reporting system

Beat the Traffic will showcase its newly launched Beat the Traffic 3D 6.3, the latest version of its traffic reporting solution for broadcasters, at IBC2012.

Beat the Traffic 3D 6.3 features a richer set of customized tools, including "fly through" camera views and the ability to customize on-air graphics to display travel times for specific commutes.

Beat the Traffic 3D 6.3 includes new interactive maps featuring real-time traffic conditions in most major European cities.

New features include:

Speed/flow overridesthat allow broadcasters to hand-select and override values and preset traffic speeds and colors for any stretch of road.

Point-to-point TravelTimes that let broadcasters preset popular routes so that Beat the Traffic automatically displays travel times between common destinations superimposed on an animated map.

See Beat the Traffic at IBC2012 Stand 2.A18.