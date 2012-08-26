devolo to highlight new multituner for dLAN TV Sat products

At IBC2012, devolo will feature its Powerline solution for Sat>IP and in-house triple-play distribution in the Connect World pavilion.

It will demonstrate new Powerline adapters with Diversity technology for the OEMs along with the latest developments in its dLAN TV-SAT product world. The company bases its solutions on rate networking via the power line, which reliably enables all triple-play applications and Sat>IP services throughout the home.

With the new multituner, devolo expands its dLAN TV Sat product line and supports the new Sat>IP standard (certification expected for fourth quarter 2012). The new standard for the IP-based satellite TV transmission makes it possible to receive signals via set-top box as well as via tablets and smartphones for the first time. The devolo multituner provides for reception of two satellite signals, so that two different TV stations can be simultaneously played and shown on different terminal devices.

See devoloat IBC2012 Stand 14.452.