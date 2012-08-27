OASYS to feature new versatility of automated playout software

OASYS will feature the latest features and functions of its automated playout software, including support for instant configuration changes, at IBC2012.

The new support for instant configuration changes allows switching between eight different settings. The company will highlight this versatility with demonstrations of simple playout, complex branding, simulcasting, multiple channels in a box, time delay playout, multiple branded output and multiple live inputs.

OASYS also will introduce other new features, including subtitle setup improvements for SD and HD and IP-based failover routing. New modules for media connections and file management to be introduced provide for a range of new functions, including file playout from UNC paths, a wider range of IP streaming and new file purging options.

See OASYS at IBC2012 Stand 8.B38C.