Miller Camera Support to introduce Skyline 70 fluid head

Miller Camera Support will launch the Skyline 70 fluid head for sports, EFP and OB crews at IBC2012.

The Skyline 70 is a highly versatile 150mm ball-leveling, fluid head that was born out of the need to meet the new market trend of lightweight sports, studio, EFP and outside broadcast production rigs. Miller Camera Support has long been at the forefront of ultra-smooth and high performance fluid head technology and is sure to attract a new league of followers with this latest offering.

Designed to support a diverse choice of camera configurations up to 82.6lbs, the Skyline 70 is packed with a variety of features, including rear-facing illuminated controls that bring functionality and ergonomics to a new level.

Other features include seven-position pan-and-tilt drag, eight positions of selectable counterbalance, +90/-75 degrees tilt, 120mm sliding quick-release camera platform, mounting block/adaptors for accessories and safety tilt lock.

See Miller Camera Supportat IBC2012 Stand 11.D30.